Driver was shot after a verbal altercation with another driver, Atlanta police say

(CNN) A female driver was shot and taken to the hospital after a verbal altercation with a male driver near Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday evening, police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving when she got into a "verbal altercation" with a male driver, things escalated between the two, and the woman was shot, Atlanta police said.

The suspect fled in what police believe to be a dark-colored SUV.

According to the release, police received a call about a person shot near an intersection in downtown Atlanta around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the release, she was conscious and alert when she was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

