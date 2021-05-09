Arizona's Copper Canyon Fire grows to 2,560 acres

(CNN) A brush fire that broke out Friday east of Phoenix, Arizona, has grown to 2,560 acres, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Fire activity has dropped significantly, but Sunday afternoon winds are a concern -- with gusts up to 30 mph expected in the area, officials said.

The fire's threat to buildings and other property had significantly decreased Saturday. And while there were no evacuations ordered Sunday, residents were asked to be ready in case conditions change.

Firefighters making progress on #CopperCanyonFire NE #Globe; 20% contained at 2,560 acres. Crews focused on N. side & will work overnight conducting firing ops to tie fire in to 2020 #GriffinFire burn scar on @TontoForest. US 60 remains closed #AZForestry #AZFire 🎥 thx #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/eDyXItR5Rr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 9, 2021

US Highway 60, which was closed Friday in both directions in Gila County, remained closed Sunday, fire officials said.

Read More