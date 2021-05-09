Arizona's Copper Canyon Fire grows to 2,560 acres

(CNN) A brush fire that broke out Friday east of Phoenix, Arizona, grew to 2,560 acres on Saturday, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Copper Canyon Fire was about 20% contained as of late Saturday, the department said on Twitter . Fire crews were focused on the northern side of the fire and had planned to battle the blaze through the night.

Firefighters making progress on #CopperCanyonFire NE #Globe; 20% contained at 2,560 acres. Crews focused on N. side & will work overnight conducting firing ops to tie fire in to 2020 #GriffinFire burn scar on @TontoForest. US 60 remains closed #AZForestry #AZFire 🎥 thx #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/eDyXItR5Rr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 9, 2021

The fire's threat to structures and other property significantly decreased Saturday, according to the fire information system InciWeb , and there were no evacuations ordered at that time.

But US Highway 60, which was closed Friday in both directions in Gila County, remained closed Saturday night, fire officials said, citing "significant guardrail damage" along the highway.

The fire started Friday afternoon about 3 miles northeast of Globe, Arizona, a city approximately 90 miles east of Phoenix, fueled by hot, dry conditions and wind. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.