Ron Klain, now the White House chief of staff, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on "Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.

(CNN) —

White House chief of staff Ron Klain says that while President Joe Biden will likely seek re-election in 2024, the Biden administration is anticipating a bruising general election matchup if former President Donald Trump decides to run again.

“I wouldn’t want to estimate or underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent if he chooses to run,” Klain told Mike Allen in an interview on “Axios on HBO” slated to air Sunday, adding, “My experience, Mike, is that incumbent presidents are judged on their record.”

“President Trump had a bad record in 2020. Joe Biden is hopefully assembling a powerful record to run on if he runs for reelection in 2024,” Klain said.

Biden told reporters during a news conference in March that he was planning to run again in 2024.

“That’s my expectation,” he said, before adding, “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.”

Trump has yet to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election as legitimate, but told The Daily Wire last week that “people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”