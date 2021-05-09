Rescuers work to free whale stranded in River Thames in London

(CNN) Rescue operations are underway to free a whale stranded in the River Thames in London, the Port of London Authority said.

The whale was spotted at around 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) Sunday stuck near Richmond Lock on the River Thames, a port spokesperson told CNN.

The whale is believed to be a small minke whale approximately 3 meters long, he said.

Marine mammal experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue have arrived on the scene and are working to free the whale.

Marine experts and emergency workers are trying to free the whale.

The experts have been joined by authorities from Port of London Authority, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the London Fire Brigade, the spokesperson said.

