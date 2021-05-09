Hundreds party in Spain as coronavirus curfew ends in most of the country

Madrid, Spain (CNN) Hundreds of people were seen partying in several cities across Spain in the early hours of Sunday, as the country ended its 11 p.m. curfew, which was lifted in 13 of the country's 17 regions at midnight.

Footage was shared of people taking to the beaches of Barcelona and the streets of Madrid to celebrate the end of Spain's six-month state of emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people could be seen without a mask, not respecting social distancing, and gathering in groups much larger than six -- all in violation of coronavirus restrictions that remain in place.

In one video during the final hours of curfew Saturday night, a police van patrolling Barcelona beach warns crowds over a loudspeaker: "It's forbidden to gather in groups of more than six people, please leave the beach."

Police officers stand guard as people pack the beach in Barcelona.

In the capital Madrid, police intervened to push people out of the central Puerta del Sol square, where many were dancing and singing.

"In general people in my area have been very responsible," said Oriol Estival, a 22-year-old from Sant Celoni, a village around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Barcelona. "Large crowds have occurred in large cities like Barcelona or Madrid. People know the places where there are no police."

