Hong Kong (CNN) A leopard remains on the loose near one of China's biggest cities after three of the big cats escaped a zoo over the busy May Day holiday.

Residents living near the Hangzhou Safari Park, which did not inform the public for a week that the leopards had escaped, spotted the wild cats last week and alerted authorities, according to an announcement from the Fuyang District government.

Surveillance footage posted online showed one of the leopards walking near the upscale Jinyuan Villa area east of the park on Friday.

Search teams were dispatched , and two of the leopards were recovered, the local government said in a statement

Now a massive hunt has been launched for the third, with officials and locals searching on foot and by drone.