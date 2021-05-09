Laos records first Covid-19 related death over a year into the pandemic

(CNN) Over one year into the pandemic, the southeast Asian country Laos has recorded its first Covid-19 related death, according to reporting from state-run news outlet Vientiane Times.

A 53-year-old Vietnamese karaoke club worker died from the virus in the capital Vientiane, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reportedly said Sunday.

The woman's condition was complicated by diabetes and other medical issues, reported the Vientiane Times

Laos is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases since its New Year Holiday on April 14.

As of Saturday the country had only recorded a total of 1,233 cases, of which 1,184 were reported in the last month, according to data from John Hopkins University. Of those, 28 cases were recorded Saturday.

