Suspect in Minnesota bank robbery threatened hostages and wanted a 'big show' with the FBI, authorities say

(CNN) A man who allegedly held five people captive during an eight-hour standoff at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, Minnesota, wanted a "big show," authorities said.

Those held hostage in the bank said the suspect wanted the robbery to "go viral" and wanted to be a "martyr," according to a criminal complaint filed in Minnesota district court Friday.

Ray Reco McNeary, 35, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, five counts of kidnapping, and one count of assault in the second degree. CNN is working to confirm if McNeary has an attorney.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said the situation found "the best possible outcome we could have had" Thursday, when four of the hostages were released or escaped and a fifth hostage "made a run for the door" right as tactical units from the St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI simultaneously entered and arrested McNeary without incident.

All of the hostages were bank employees, according to police. They are uninjured and are safely at home, said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

