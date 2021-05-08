Two killed, three injured in shooting at park gathering near St. Louis

(CNN) Two people were killed and three others injured Friday in Missouri when gunfire erupted at a gathering in the St. Louis County city of Kinloch, police said.

Willoid Williams told CNN affiliate KMOV that he was in the area for a "neighborhood celebration" at a park that started "peaceful and beautiful" and then turned violent. The gatherings have been happening since the 1990s.

Officers who responded about 6:30 p.m. were told "five adult male victims had self transported to area hospitals," according to St. Louis County Police.

Two victims were pronounced dead at a hospital and three others sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

Williams told the station that a truck pulled up near the park -- about 12 miles northwest of St. Louis -- and at least three people "just started shooting." Williams said he watched from his truck.

Read More