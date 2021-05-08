4-year-old hacks mom's Amazon Prime account and orders 51 boxes of SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles

(CNN) Four-year-old Noah Ruiz loves two things: Popsicles and SpongeBob.

And when he discovered both objects of his passion had been combined into one fruity and delicious icy treat, he did the only sensible thing: he ordered them.

To be exact, he ordered 918 of them. From his mom's Amazon Prime account. Without telling her.

Noah's mom, Jennifer Bryant, had let Noah use her laptop for remote learning when his iPad wasn't working. She was busy in another room when Noah evidently navigated his way into her Amazon Prime account, which she shares with her sister who lives nearby.

In retrospect, there were signs something was about to happen.

