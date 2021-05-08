Two women and a 4-year-old girl wounded in Times Square shooting, NYPD says

(CNN) Two women and a 4-year-old girl, believed to be innocent bystanders, were wounded in a shooting at New York's Times Square on Saturday, according to New York police.

Shots rang out at about 4:55 p.m. near 45th Street and 7th Avenue, and police officers already in the area responded, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a news briefing.

The 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was shot in the leg. She was with her family at the time of the shooting and is expected to undergo surgery at Bellevue Hospital, Shea said.

A 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island also was shot in the leg. She came to Times Square after attempting to visit the Statue of Liberty, which remains closed due to the pandemic, Shea said.

The third victim is a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey who was shot in the foot. Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to the Fire Department of New York.

