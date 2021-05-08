Georgia joins states allowing college athletes to be paid

Atlanta (CNN) Georgia is the latest state to allow college athletes to be paid after Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a measure that he says ensures they be "fairly compensated" for their "name, image, and likeness."

"This bill will encourage more student-athletes to come to Georgia to receive both a great education and the opportunity to compete at the highest level," Kemp said Thursday. "As a diehard Georgia sports fan, I am so proud of the contributions that our student-athletes have made to our great state and look forward to cheering them on as we fully reopen and return back to normal."

Georgia's new law also allows student-athletes to have "professional representation" and takes effect July 1.

Florida, Mississippi and other states have similar laws also set to take effect July 1.

"Where we're headed, you'll see more and more states do what Georgia's done today, and wouldn't surprise me to see a federal solution at some point down the road," said University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, who is on the NCAA Board of Governors, affiliate WSB reported.

