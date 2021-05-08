Miami-Dade police officer charged with sexual battery

(CNN) A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and former high-ranking union member has been charged with sexual battery and was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Friday, according to police.

John Jenkins Jr. has been "relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III in a statement on Saturday statement.

Ramirez said he suspended Jenkins "immediately" after being notified of an off-duty incident involving Jenkins on April 25 in the city of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

"Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable," Ramirez said.

"This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation," the statement from Ramirez said.

