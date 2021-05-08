3 dead, suspect killed after shooting and fire in Baltimore County

(CNN) Three people are dead and another was injured in a shooting and fire at a townhome Saturday morning just outside Baltimore, officials said.

Police and fire crews responded to calls of "an active fire, as well as an active shooter" around 6:40 a.m. in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

"Our officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a man outside armed," Stewart told reporters during a news briefing

The suspect was killed by police, Stewart said

"At this time, we can confirm that an adult male suspect is deceased, two adult male victims and one adult female victim are deceased and one adult male victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries," a statement from the Baltimore County Police Department said.

