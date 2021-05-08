Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley throws his first no-hitter, and the fourth this season

(CNN) Pitcher Wade Miley threw the first no-hitter of his MLB career as his Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Friday night.

Miley struck out eight players and walked one over the nine innings in Cleveland.

"That's so surreal," Miley said after the feat.

It was the fourth no-hitter in major league baseball this season and the second this week.

On Wednesday, Orioles pitcher John Means narrowly missed a perfect game after he struck out 12 Mariners in Seattle on his way to a no-hitter.

