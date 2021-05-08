At least 30 killed, 52 wounded in blast near Kabul girls' school

(CNN) At least 30 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in an explosion near a high school for girls in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Afghan officials said Saturday.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) said the blast happened close to the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada School in the Dasht-e-Barchi area on Saturday afternoon.

MOI spokesperson Tariq Arian said earlier the number of casualties could increase.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the explosion, or if there was a target. There has been no claim of responsibility yet.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid denied involvement in the explosion in a message to the media.