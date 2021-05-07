Police have a fresh lead in the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in 2003 after a TikTok interview with a woman in Mexico

(CNN) A TikTok video has led to fresh leads in the case of Sofia Juarez, who was abducted one day before her fifth birthday in 2003 as she walked near her home, according to police in Kennewick, Washington state.

Users of the social media app TikTok contacted Kennewick police after seeing a video featuring a young woman in Mexico that they said matched the approximate age and possibly aged appearance of Juarez.

In the video shot in Culican, Sinaloa, in March, a TikTok personality interviewed the woman in Spanish. When asked about her age, she said she is 22, and went on to say she hates birthdays. The woman then said that she'd like to speak to her family because some people have said she'd been kidnapped, and she doesn't know where she is from.

"We are aware of the TikTok video," the Kennewick police said in a statement. "Investigation is being conducted into that. Thank you to those who sent information on that video to us. It is appreciated," the police said on the webpage set up to generate new leads in the investigation.

The site includes age-progression photographs showing what Juarez might look like today.

