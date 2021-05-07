AAPI adults have the highest vaccination rate in NYC, but advocates say figure masks wide disparities

(CNN) Asian American and Pacific Islanders in New York City have the highest rate of vaccination among adult residents with at least one Covid-19 shot, according to New York City's Citywide Immunization Registry.

However, community advocates say the achievement hides disparities that remain between groups that happen to fall under the same demographic umbrella.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and additional Pacific Islander adults over the age of 18 come first citywide, with 69% reported to have received at least one shot in arm. The next-highest group is Native American and Alaska native, with 63% of city adults with at least one dose, according to city data.

White adults are next with 49% receiving at least one dose, followed by Latino Americans at 38%, and Black residents at 31%. Mayor Bill De Blasio has spoken about the city's need to make vaccine access more equitable

That can create an illusion that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been able to easily access the vaccine, which isn't always the case, according to advocates. The city's registry also warns that demographic data should be interpreted with caution due to incomplete reporting.