Bodies of Covid-19 victims are still stored in refrigerated trucks in NYC

(CNN) The bodies of New York City coronavirus victims are still being stored in refrigerated trailers converted into makeshift morgues during the height of the pandemic one year ago, according to the medical examiner's office.

The long-term temporary morgue at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal holding 750 bodies -- not all victims of Covid-19 -- is a reminder of the crush of coronavirus fatalities that overwhelmed city hospitals, mortuaries and funeral homes last spring.

"Long term storage was created at the height of the pandemic to ensure that families could lay their loved ones to rest as they see fit," said Mark Desire, a spokesman for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

In late March 2020, refrigerated trailers also served as makeshift morgues outside city hospitals amid the surging death count in the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus pandemic.