Montana governor signs bill banning transgender girls from girls' sports in schools

(CNN) Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday that prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls' sports in schools, according to the records of the state legislature.

Gianforte signed the measure, House Bill 112, into law two weeks after the final version of the bill passed both houses of the state legislature.

Nearly three dozen states have introduced bills that aim to curb the rights of transgender people across the country, with advocacy groups calling 2021 a record-breaking year for such legislation. Many of these bills are rapidly making their way through state legislatures.

Montana's bill, which sponsors named the Save Women's Sports Act, says non-coed sports must be "based on biological sex" and "sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex."

Fearing backlash and the possibility of losing federal education funding over the issue, the state Senate added a provision that would automatically rescind the new rules if the US Department of Education finds them to be in violation of their nondiscrimination rules.

