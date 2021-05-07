No charges in fatal police shooting of mentally ill Black man, district attorney says

(CNN) No charges will be brought against two Walnut Creek, California, police officers who fatally shot a 23-year-old Black man in June 2019.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office announced Friday it had concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the two officers who shot Miles Hall, whose family has said he was in the midst of a mental health episode.

Hall's mother, Taun Hall, expressed her disappointment in a statement Friday, saying, "After nearly two long years of waiting anxiously for the conclusion of what we had hoped would be a thorough, unbiased, factually accurate investigation, we learned that there will be no justice and no accountability for the indefensible actions that resulted in our son's death -- at least not today."

An attorney for Hall's family, John Burris, said their next step would be to ask California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the US Justice Department to "step in and review this case."

"We are not finished fighting for justice and accountability in the killing of Miles Hall," Burris said.

Read More