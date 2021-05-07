Family demands accountability as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a Black 16-year-old

(CNN) The family of a Black 16-year-old is demanding accountability and transparency after authorities announced an investigation into the teenager's death last month in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Mikayla Miller's body was found by a jogger in the woods off a walking path during the early morning of April 18, according to a Tuesday news release from the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The day before, authorities said, the teen's mother made a complaint about her daughter being "jumped." The teen reported that she was punched in the face and showed blood in her lip. The investigation into the physical assault remains open and there are no charges so far.

According to activist Tito Jackson, who said he spoke on behalf of Miller's family at a vigil Thursday, police told the family that the teenager had committed suicide. Jackson said Miller's body was found alone, up against a tree, with a belt around her neck.

However, the district attorney's office said a ruling on the cause and manner of death is still pending from the Medical Examiner's Office and "no final conclusions have been reached."

