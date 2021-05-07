LSU hires new president, first African American for SEC

(CNN) Louisiana State University has hired the first African American president in the Southeastern Conference.

William Tate IV will begin in July, LSU said on its website.

Tate is currently at the University of South Carolina as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, LSU said.

"This position is all about what we can do to help students and give people access and opportunity in higher education," Tate said. "That's really in my DNA, how do we help people regardless of their background -- we find the money, get you here and give you the opportunity to live your dream."

Tate will be the first African American to hold the position at LSU and in the SEC, affiliate WAFB reported. The board voted 15-0 for Tate after interviewing two other finalists.

Read More