Kidde recalls more than 200,000 smoke alarms over failure to warn of fire

(CNN) Kidde is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms over concerns that they can fail to alert users to a fire.

The recalled models are: Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. The alarms were primarily sold at Walmart, The Home Depot, Amazon.com and Menards from May 2019 through September 2020.

Many recalled units will have the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front, according to Kidde's website.

No injuries or incidents related to the alarms have been reported so far, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

