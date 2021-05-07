Kentucky attorney general forms task force to review state's search warrant process

(CNN) The Kentucky Attorney General has announced the 18 members of a task force to review how search warrants are executed and if any improvements should be made, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

The task force was formed by executive order after the death of Breonna Taylor - a Louisville EMT who was killed by police in March of 2020 after they executed a no-knock warrant.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has charged the group with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky.

The task force includes members of the judiciary, legislators, law enforcement, prosecutors, the Public Advocate, local officials, a representative of the NAACP and citizen members. They are expected to develop best practices for the "effective and safe execution of search warrants in the Commonwealth with the goal of establishing Kentucky's search warrant process as a national model," according to his office.

"I appreciate the men and women who have agreed to join the task force and give their time and knowledge in service to the Commonwealth," Cameron said. "My hope is that the group's review of our search warrant process will improve public safety by ensuring that Kentucky utilizes best practices when securing and executing search warrants."

