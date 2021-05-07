Group of endangered condors take up residence outside of a California woman's home

(CNN) There are only about 200 California condors in the wild in California, but for some reason, 15 to 20 of the massive birds decided to congregate in one location — on a woman's deck.

Cinda Mickols, who lives about two hours outside Los Angeles in Tehachapi, California, told CNN that she was coming back into town Monday when her neighbor sent her the first picture of her temporary visitors.

Mickols, 68, had seen condors on her property before, but she was not prepared for what she found.

"When I walked up to my (side) deck where they were sitting on my spa ... I waved my cane and said, "OK, guys, party's over!" and some of them started to fly away," said Mickols, who is 5-foot, 3-inches tall. "But when I went in my house and went out my back deck ... they flew away ... especially when I got the hose out."

Condors have a wing span of up to 9 feet and can weigh over 20 pounds.

Condors are an endangered species and one of the largest flying birds in the world. Their wingspan can spread almost 9 feet and they can weigh more than 20 pounds. In the 1970s, only a few dozen were left in the wild, according to the California Department for Fish and Wildlife.

Read More