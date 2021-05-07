Basketball star Liz Cambage criticizes lack of diversity in Australian Olympic team's promotional photos

(CNN) Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has threatened to boycott the Tokyo Olympics while speaking out against the lack of racial diversity in promotional photos of the Australian Olympic team.

Cambage, who helped Australia win bronze at the 2012 Olympics and also competed at the 2016 Games, criticized the images in a series of posts on Instagram using the hashtag #whitewashedaustralia.

"I've said it once I've said it a million times," Cambage wrote under a promotional shot of athletes first posted by clothing brand Jockey, which is sponsoring the Australian Olympic team. "HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME."

In a separate post, Cambage wrote: "y'all really do anything to remove POCs [people of color] from the forefront when it's black athletes leading the pack.

"Until I see y'all doin more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out."

Read More