Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
(CNN) —  

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday withdrew Trump-era plans to vastly expand the collection of biometric data, including DNA samples, which would have been used for immigration purposes such as verifying family relationships.

The withdrawal is “consistent” with President Joe Biden’s February executive order focused on legal immigration, as well administration efforts to reduce barriers in the immigration system, according to a department statement.

The Trump administration rule, which was proposed in September 2020, would have removed age restrictions for biometric collection and would have given DHS the authority to require biometrics for every application, petition or related immigration request.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America's economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America's economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Related Article Biden raises refugee cap to 62,500 after blowback

It would have also expanded the use of DNA collection.

At the time of the initial proposal, senior DHS official Ken Cuccinelli said that the collection of biometric information “guards against identity theft and thwarts fraudsters who are not who they claim to be.”

Vera Eidelman, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, praised Friday’s move.

“The Biden administration is right to withdraw this DHS proposal, which would have massively expanded the government’s collection of sensitive biometric identifiers out of all proportion to any legitimate need,” Eidelman said.

Eidelman also called to rescind a Trump-era rule requiring “forced DNA collection from individuals in immigration detention.”