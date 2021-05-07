More than 200 hurt as Israeli police clash with Palestinians at Jerusalem mosque, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Jerusalem, Israel (CNN) At least 205 people were injured at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque after Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Eighty-eight of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment, with most suffering from wounds caused by rubber-coated bullets, the Red Crescent said. About 20 were treated in field hospitals set up to cope with injuries from the most significant night of unrest in the city for years.

Video showed stun grenades going off across the mosque compound - known as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims and the Temple Mount to Jews - with some landing inside the mosque building and scattering worshipers.

Israeli seurity forces advance on Palestinian protesters at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, on May 7, 2021.

Tension had been rising in East Jerusalem in previous days over the possible eviction of Palestinian families living there. On Wednesday night, 22 people were injured in a neighborhood there, according to the Red Crescent, two of which needed hospital treatment.

In that incident, dozens of supporters of the families threatened with eviction gathered outside the houses in question, chanting and singing songs, with about 20 Jewish Israelis also gathered nearby playing loud music. Violence broke out after Palestinian protesters refused to follow police instruction to clear the road. As police moved in, fighting broke out.

