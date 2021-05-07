(CNN) —

Finding the right bra is no easy task. Fit and comfort are the most important components of a good one, and unearthing a brand that is able to achieve both — simultaneously — is much harder than it should be. Throw in our desire for something that is pretty too, and it’s nearly impossible.

If you’re like me, you’ve come across ads for ThirdLove while scrolling through Instagram. With taglines like “Ready for a bra that fits?” and “Bras and underwear for every body” and some eye-popping stats — its bestselling 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra has more than 48,000 positive reviews, and its 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra had a waitlist of 1.3 million before it even launched — this intimates brand had me intrigued. Unlike most bra companies, ThirdLove offers half-cup sizes and an online quiz to help you find your perfect fit.

Like many women in America, I have long been in a bra funk. Backstory: I’ve been wearing the same bra size since high school. In the two decades that have followed, things have changed — pregnancies resulting in weight gains and losses, not to mention nursing multiple babies — and as a result, my 34C bras no longer work for me. Gaping cups, back bands that ride up and pinching straps are among my ill-fitting complaints.

ThirdLove's 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

So, I tried out ThirdLove’s “Fit Finder” quiz, which, FYI, more than 16 million women have taken since the brand was founded eight years ago. The 10-question process took a little more than a minute and included disclosing my standard size, where my bras are typically from, how my cups fit lately (do they gape? Do they overflow a little or a lot?), what hook I typically wear my bra on and my breast shape (there were nine shapes to choose from). At the end, it was revealed that my correct size was a 36B½. I was…skeptical. I’m a 34C.

And then my 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra arrived in a 36B½ and not only did it fit perfectly — seriously, it’s the best-fitting bra I’ve ever worn — but it’s also ridiculously comfortable. I literally gasped when I put it on because it’s that wonderful. To say I’m astounded that this online quiz was super accurate would be an understatement. The best part? The bra is pretty too.

“Women are no longer accepting the plastic versions of the female form that we were spoon-fed by brands for so many years,” ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak explains to CNN Underscored. “We currently carry the most sizes in the industry, at 80 sizes from cups AA to I and band sizes 30 to 48, and we’re not stopping there. We want every woman to have a perfectly fitting bra.”

Beyond the perfect fit, ThirdLove’s bras are all tagless, have foam-padded hook-and-eye closures (no scratching!) and are chock-full of support — but not in a clunky, over-the-shoulder-boulder-holder type of way. Instead, the brand is churning out beautiful, silhouette-uplifting designs that flatter and emphasize your natural cleavage, no matter how big or small that cleavage is. We had several additional reviewers try the bras in sizes ranging from 32H to 34A½, and our verdict was unanimous in terms of support and comfort.

If you’re like me and find yourself in a bra rut, take ThirdLove’s Fit Finder quiz ASAP and treat yourself to one of the brand’s truly lovely wares. I’ve detailed my favorites below, all of which are worth the investment.

The bras

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra ($65; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

Meet the bra that made the ThirdLove name. With nearly 49,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, the bra is available in a whopping 80 sizes (from bands 30 to 48 and cups AA to I) and nine colors like ultramarine, a soft pink and sultry taupe.

Stats aside, what makes this bra the brand’s marquee is the second-skin fit, the incredibly soft micro jersey and the beautiful design (seriously, the pleated straps are so pretty). Made with ultra-thin memory foam cups that seemingly form to your body, this bra’s name is on point because you’re going to be wearing it 24/7.

24/7 Classic Racerback Bra ($39, originally $75; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Classic Racerback Bra

Pairing the 24/7 details we love to a racerback design, this is available in Desert Plum and Daydream and has a front closure via gold alloy hardware that is dainty and chic all at once. The single back strap is adjustable too.

24/7 Classic Strapless Bra ($65; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Classic Strapless Bra

Edged with silicone on top and bottom to stay in place, this strapless wonder does just that — it stays put without any pulling or tugging. Each bra also comes with two sets of removable straps (clear and the color of the bra) that can be worn multiple ways — halter, one-shoulder, straight or crossed in the back. Now, that’s some versatility.

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra ($65; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

If you’re a lover of deep V-neck T-shirts, then meet your new favorite bra. Lined with removable padding, Third Love’s version of a push-up bra enhances and emphasizes your natural cleavage, thanks to the plunging design and that sheer mesh overlay.

24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra ($70; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra

Similar to the Classic Uplift Plunge Bra in design — the V-neckline is ever present, as is the removable padding — this bra features a super-gorgeous layer of delicate lace on the front. Available in five colorways and sizes AA to I, the Lace Contour Plunge marries the 24/7 comfort with an elevated aesthetic.

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra ($70; thirdlove.com)

24/7 Lace Back T-Shirt Bra

If you’re as obsessed with the T-Shirt Bra as I am, then you’re about to be doubly obsessed with this version that features just a hint of lace overlay on the front cups and the back straps. Featuring the same to-die-for memory foam material as the original, this bra amps up the charm factor big time.

Pima Cotton Wireless Bra ($45; thirdlove.com)

Pima Cotton Wireless Bra

I know, I know, when you hear the word “wireless” you tend to envision droopy breasts in a flimsy fabric. But this wireless bra defies the norm, thanks to the molded cups that not only support your breasts but also lift them up. More to know: The straps can be worn multiple ways, and the Pima cotton material is super soft.

The underwear

Feather Lace Bikini ($28; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Feather Lace Bikini

A gorgeous pair of underwear to match your Lace Uplift Plunge, this has a full-coverage bottom and features a beautiful feather design.

Petal Lace Thong ($28; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Petal Lace Thong

Like the Feather Lace Bikini, this thong looks delicate but is actually a lace workhorse — you can wear these over and over with nary a rip or pill.

Comfort Stretch Bikini ($15; thirdlove.com)

Comfort Stretch Bikini

If the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra is ThirdLove’s essential bra, the Comfort Stretch line is the essential underwear. Made of nylon and spandex, the no-show bikini is paper thin and stitch-free for a second-skin feel on your body. Available in eight colorways, the underwear comes in sizes XS to 3X.

Comfort Stretch Thong ($15; thirdlove.com)

Comfort Stretch Thong

Comfort Stretch also comes in a thong, which has a midrise in front and the same ultra-thin composition.

Lace High Brief ($18, originally $28; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Lace High Brief

For those days when you need more coverage — albeit without a VPL (visible panty line) — you’ll want the high brief, which has smooth seams to prevent bunching or digging.

The loungewear

The French Terry Short Set ($99, originally $125; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove The French Terry Short Set

This set comes with ThirdLove’s luxuriously soft and cozy French Terry Shorts and French Terry Sweatshirt. This combo is perfect for a lazy day on the couch or taking those casual Friday video calls.

The Classic Cami Kit ($50, originally $60; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove The Classic Cami Kit

These camis will be your new go-to, with their super-soft material and perfect length that ensures they never become untucked.

The Sleeping In Set ($115, originally $145; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove The Sleeping In Set

Crafted with super-soft woven cotton, this set includes a pajama button-down shirt, pants and a sleep mask so you can sleep in perfect comfort.