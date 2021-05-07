Sviatlana Barchan/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Underscored has compiled the mother of all lists to guide you in all your Mother’s Day shopping pursuits. And best of all, you’ll make Mom proud by saving some hard-earned money at any number of these Mother’s Day sale events. Whether you’re picking up a present for her, or just buying something for yourself, see below for plenty of great deals available that would surely earn a stamp of approval from the most important lady in your life.

Major retailers

  • Amazon: The mega retailer is marking down an array of products that would make ideal gifts from mom, from earbuds to DNA kits.
  • Ebay: Like-new products from top brands like iRobot and Sony are 15% off with code PICKCR4MOM.
  • Macy’s: Save on hundreds of items from top brands at the department store right now.
  • Target: A wide range of giftable items for moms, from headphones to chocolates, are on sale at Target now.

Home and health

  • Aerogarden: Mom can start her own indoor garden with 20% off sitewide at Aerogarden with code MOM2021.
  • Allswell: Save 25% on bedding, bath and spa, plus 15% off mattresses with code RELAX.
  • Atlas Coffee Club: Enjoy up to $50 off all Coffee World Tour gifts, plus free shipping — perfect for the java-loving mom in your life.
  • BloomsyBox: Use code CNN20 for 20% off your first BloomsyBox purchase.
  • Casper: Take 30% off the popular mattress-in-a-box brand’s sleep bundles with code 30OFF-BUNDLE, plus up to 60% off final sale items.
  • Chewy: Pet moms deserve a treat too, so save on tons of items for their fur babies at one of the internet’s top pet retailers.
  • Everlywell: Enjoy 30% off tests sitewide with code MOM.
  • FromYouFlowers: Use code CNN to score a 20% discount on flowers sitewide.
  • FTD: Take up to 25% off flowers, gifts and more.
  • Homesick: Save 10% on nostagia-inducing candles sitewide (including savings on personalized candles), and 20% when you spend $65. Plus, use code FLOWERS for an additional 5% off your entire order.
  • iRobot: A range of Roombas and robo vac bundles are on sale now.
  • GoldBelly: Treat mom to a delicious surprise with $15 off a $50 purchase when you use code GETINMYBELLY!.
  • Gourmet Gift Baskets: Take $15 off orders $75+ when you use code CNN15.
  • Gravity Blankets: Give the gift of relaxation with 15% off the bestselling Gravity Weighted Robe when you use code CNNMOTHERS.
  • Moon Pod: Take an extra $20 off the ultra comfy, zero-gravity seat on top of the current 25% off sitewide promo with code CNNMOTHERS.
  • Peet’s Coffee: Make sure mom has her morning caffeine fix with 20% off sitewide using code THANKSMOM.
  • ProFlowers: Save up to 25% on flowers, plants and other giftable items.
  • S’well: Shop the Mother’s Day Collection and get a free 17-ounce water bottle at checkout for yourself.
  • Society6: Save up to 30% on decor, bedding, bath and more from the retailer that helps support independent artists.
  • Teleflora: Save on a range of lovely bouquets for Mother’s Day.
  • Therabody: Score a free Supersoft attachment ($30 value) with the purchase of Theragun Elite, Prime or Mini.
  • Tushy: Take 10% off your order of a new bidet with code MOMS.
  • Yankee Candle: The Mother’s Day Tote is only $45 (a $100 value) with your $20 purchase from the candle company.

Fashion and beauty

  • Amyo: Save on jewelry with 15% sitewide, plus Underscored readers get an extra 10% OFF (for 25% off total) with code CNNMOTHERS.
  • Baublebar: Take 20% off the brand’s statement-making jewelry with code BB20.
  • Coach: Use code SAVE30 to take 30% off select styles, including cute handbags and sandals.
  • Greats: Score cool new sneakers with 20% off orders $75+ with code MOMSDAY.
  • Kate Spade: Take 30% off Mother’s Day picks from the designer with code FORMOM.
  • Life is Good: Use code SPECIAL21 to take 25% off optimistic apparel from the brand sitewide, plus free shipping.
  • Michael Kors: Take 25% off your entire purchase at The Mother’s Day Event.
  • New York & Company: Everything from the brand is 40% off.
  • Reebok: Take 30% off activewear and gear sitewide with code MOM.
  • Sheertex: Take 10% off the brand’s tough pantyhose and tights with code MOM10.
  • Soko Glam: You’ll get a free deluxe-size gift for all orders from the K-beauty retailer’s Mother’s Day collection over $65 while supplies last.
  • State Cashmere: Take 20% off cashmere for mom with the exclusive code CNNMOTHERS2021.
  • Swoveralls: Enjoy 15% off your purchase (except on items from The Comfy Lab) with code LOVEMOM15.
  • The Sak: Take $20 off any handbag with code MOM20.
  • Zales: Everything at the jewelry retailer is 30% off for Mother’s Day (discount automatically applied at checkout).

Tech and electronics

  • Courant: Take 30% off sleek wireless chargers sitewide, plus free monogramming.
  • Case-Mate: Take 30% off sitewide for Mother’s Day with code MOM30.
  • Otterbox: Protect your tech with 20% off sitewide, including customization.
  • Mirror: Up Mom’s at-home workout game with $400 off The Mirror when you use code MOTHERSDAY150.
  • Phonesoap: Save $100 on the Airsoap Air Purifier with code PURE100.
  • Satechi: Take 15% off stylish tech accessories with code FORMOM.

