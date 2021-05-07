(CNN) —

Mother’s Day might be just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get your mom something special. Below, we’ve rounded up thoughtful gifts for mom that will arrive within two days via Amazon Prime shipping or instantly via email. Shop our list to celebrate Mom’s big day, even if it snuck up on you this year. On a budget? Check out some Amazon gifts under $25 here. And you certainly can’t forget her flowers either.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon’s wildly popular hair tool dries, smoothes and volumizes all at once, meaning Mom can get a salon-quality blowout right at home.

Totally Bamboo State-Shaped Cutting Board ($19.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

A fancy bamboo cutting board in the shape of Mom’s home state is a last-minute gift that still feels personal.

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle ($62.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Cosori’s chic Gooseneck kettle features five temperature presets for the perfect cup of coffee or tea, plus a precision-pour spout to help prevent spills.

Umbra Prisma Jewelry Tray ($18.22, originally $20; amazon.com)

A thoughtful gift for the mom who’s always losing her jewelry (or could simply use a cute place to drop her keys).

New York Biology Deep Sea Mud Mask ($12.70, originally $20.95; amazon.com)

This bestselling, mineral-rich mud mask is filled with skin-pampering ingredients like aloe, vitamin E and jojoba oil.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.59, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Cold brew is less acidic than regular iced coffee, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple for Mom to whip up on her own. Just add coffee grounds and water, let things sit overnight and there you have it: a week’s worth of rich, smooth cold brew made right at home.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe ($24.90; amazon.com)

Made from breathable cotton, this soft, breezy waffle robe is perfect for lazy summer mornings.

Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser ($24.99; amazon.com)

Asakuki’s essential oil diffuser doesn’t just make your space smell better; it also emits a soothing glow and even doubles as a humidifier. We also love that it’s easy to clean and features an automatic shutoff to prevent overheating.

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Digital Photo Frame ($159, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

No time to get a family photo framed in time for Mother’s Day? No problem: Get Mom Nixplay’s bestselling digital frame and then simply send pictures to it directly from your phone.

Kassa Watercolor Set ($20.59, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

This kit comes with three aqua brush pens, 21 watercolors and a 30-page pad of paper — everything Mom needs to start a new hobby.

Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven ($82.66; amazon.com)

Dutch ovens are incredibly versatile kitchen tools, given that you can move them directly from the stove top to the oven. Lodge’s 6-quart model is big enough for hearty family dinners and features a porcelain enamel finish that distributes even, steady heat.

Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set ($13.98, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Treat the mom who’s been diligent about hand-washing over the past year to this gift set, which comes with two varieties of nourishing hand lotion, lemon butter cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help everything soak in.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($69.95, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

Fujifilm’s adorable instant camera bundle comes with everything Mom needs to snap and print photos in seconds.

Audible Subscription (starting at $15 for 1 month; amazon.com)

A thoughtful gift for the mom who wants to read more but is always on the go, an Audible subscription comes with access to an enormous library of audiobooks that she can listen to while cooking dinner, commuting or just lounging around.

FaceTory Facial Masks, 7-Pack ($16.21; amazon.com)

Get the mom who deserves more #selfcare this set of seven different face masks, which promise to smoothe, brighten, detox and hydrate skin.

Nest Fragrances Classic Candle ($40.74, originally $44; amazon.com)

Everyone loves a fancy candle, and Nest makes some of the best fancy candles around. This one burns for up to 60 hours and comes in lovely scents like bamboo, linen and lemongrass.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($23.47, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Making the perfect breakfast sandwiches is a breeze with this bestselling kitchen gadget. Its removable parts are also dishwasher-safe, meaning cleanup is just as simple.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($24.49, originally $34; amazon.com)

Perfect for the mom who’s an avid journaler, note taker or list maker, a Rocketbook feels like a regular notebook but wipes clean with a damp cloth so Mom can use it over and over again.

UBeesize Phone Tripod ($21.99; amazon.com)

This hands-free phone stand comes with a Bluetooth remote that works from up to 30 feet away — meaning the mom who’s always behind the camera can actually get in the photo.

Amazon Gift Card (any amount; amazon.com)

For the mom who knows exactly what she wants. Bonus: Because this gift card gets delivered digitally, you can literally get it at the last minute!