(CNN) —

Your usual workout plan may have been affected by provincial or territorial lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, but luckily, we still have permission to leave our homes for essential exercise every day. With weather warming up, biking is a great option, but with many stores closed or only offering curbside pickup, and demand starting to skyrocket, it can be a little tricky finding a new bike to purchase right now.

To help, we gathered some great bike options for men, women and kids, plus accessories to make your family bike rides a fun adventure for all. All these bikes can be shipped from Amazon.ca or other online retailers so you can be up and pedaling in no time at all.

Little kids

Balance Bike Vélo D’équilibre ($74.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Balance Bike Vélo D'équilibre

Balance bikes are a great option for new riders, building their confidence to glide knowing that they can just put their feet down when they need to stop. This adorable wooden bike looks like a dirt bike and adjusts to fit children aged 3 to 6 years old.

Jollito 12-Inch Lightweight No-Pedal Kids’ Balance Bike ($89.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Jollito 12-Inch Lightweight No-Pedal Kids' Balance Bike

The large anti-slip wheels provide extra stability and help ensure safety. This bike is also light enough (just over 2 kilograms) for kids as young as 2 to handle and comes with an integrated bike bell to let pedestrians and other riders know someone is coming through.

Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike ($159.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike

This pedal-free balance bike comes in a range of bold and bright colours, including green, blue, red and yellow. Quick-release clamps on both the seat and handlebars adjust easily as your child grows.

Schwinn Elm Girls’ Bike for Toddlers and Kids ($129.22; amazon.ca)

Amazon Schwinn Elm Girls' Bike for Toddlers and Kids

This pretty 12-inch pink bike includes removable training wheels so new riders can learn pedal techniques. It also comes with a basket on the front, in case a stuffed animal wants to come along for the ride. (Schwinn makes a 12-inch balance version of this bike as well.)

Bikes for big kids

Joystar 16-Inch Balance Bike for Big Kids ($119.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Joystar 16-Inch Balance Bike for Big Kids

Older kids aged 5 to 9 can still benefit from riding on a balance bike, particularly if they have had trouble learning to ride a traditional bike. This Joystar option looks great and allows kids to perfect their balance before moving on to a regular bike.

Dynacraft Hot Wheels Boys’ BMX Street/Dirt Bike With Hand Brake ($170.54; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dynacraft Hot Wheels Boys' BMX Street/Dirt Bike With Hand Brake

Kids will love the Hot Wheels graphics on this cool BMX-style bike. The rev maker on the handlebars lights up and makes motorcycle noises, so riders can use their imagination and pretend they’re zipping along the highway.

RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kids’ Bike ($199.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kids' Bike

This bike comes 95% assembled so you can get out on the road for a bike ride with your child in record time. The wide tires and sturdy frame are easy for kids to maneuver and a cinch for adults to lift in and out of the car.

Women’s bikes

Honeycomb 3i ($1,249.99; electra.com/ca)

Electra Honeycomb 3i

This absolutely beautiful bike, designed with honeycomb patterns, large sunflowers and cute little bumblebees, shows fine craftsmanship in every detail. Online ordering is available, or you can purchase at local authorised Electra retailers across the country.

Mongoose Switchback Adult Mountain Bike ($535.17; amazon.ca)

Amazon Mongoose Switchback Adult Mountain Bike

Hit the trails on this 21-speed bike, which features wire bead tires that provide equal grip on gravel trails or through muddy terrain. The gear shifters were designed to allow you to move through gears easily and provide a smooth ride.

Nakamura Royal Women’s Medium Hybrid Bike ($299.99; canadiantire.ca)

Canadian Tire Nakamura Royal Women's Medium Hybrid Bike

This attractive bike has 18 gears and smooth rolling tires. Order from Canadian Tire, and they’ll assemble it for you and can have it ready for curbside pickup from your local store.

Schwinn High Timber Youth/Adult Mountain Bike ($383.38; amazon.ca)

Amazon Schwinn High Timber Youth/Adult Mountain Bike

This bike is a great option for teens or women up to 5 feet, 6 inches in height. The lightweight aluminium frame makes it easy to get through tough trails or mountain passes, while the quick-release seat post allows for easy adjustment.

Men’s bikes

Schwinn Kedzie Single-Speed Fixie Road Bike ($278.54; amazon.ca)

Amazon Schwinn Kedzie Single-Speed Fixie Road Bike

The Schwinn steel racing frame on this bike provides a comfortable and responsive ride through city streets and paved trails, and the alloy front and rear caliper brakes ensure reliable stopping.

Schwinn Stites Single-Speed Fixie Bike ($351.18; amazon.ca)

Amazon Schwinn Stites Single-Speed Fixie Bike

This great-looking all-black bike from Schwinn features single-gear simplicity, making riding and maintenance easy for the city commuter.

Huffy Escalate 21-Speed Hardtail Mountain Bike ($396.55; amazon.ca)

Amazon Huffy Escalate 21-Speed Hardtail Mountain Bike

Get outside in the wilderness and explore the mountain trails on this hard-wearing bike, which is recommended for men up to 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

E-bikes

E-bikes are a lot of fun and can go surprisingly fast, but you must check local laws in your city to comply with all safety requirements. Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (MVSR) officially define electric bikes as “Power Assisted Bicycles that must legally have the following features: steering handlebars, working pedals, an electric motor not exceeding 500 watts and a maximum speed of 32 kilometers per hour.”

Townie Go! 5i Step-Thru ($3,399.99; electra.com/ca)

Electra Townie Go! 5i Step-Thru

This attractive and sturdy model can reach up to 25 kilometers per hour. It gives you that little extra kick when going up hills, thanks to its Bosch active line motor, and it comes in five colours.

Gotrax EBE1 Foldable Electric Bike ($899.99: amazon.ca)

Amazon Gotrax EBE1 Foldable Electric Bike

This affordable e-bike features a compact folding design, making it the perfect option to travel with or to commute. You’ll find an LED display and horn on the handlebars and a front light for total safety.

NCM Aspen Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike ($2,199.00; amazon.ca)

Amazon NCM Aspen Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike

These fat tires easily glide over rough and varied terrain, including mud, snow and sand — no matter what the course conditions, you’ll blast through. The hydraulic brakes keep you safe, offering a dependable and smooth stop, while the super-efficient motor can help you cover distances of up 96 kilometers on a single charge!

Bike accessories

Bike Phone Mount ($29.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bike Phone Mount

Whether you need your phone accessible for mapping purposes or to film your ride, this phone mount will protect your device even on bumpy roads. You can easily adjust to either vertical or horizontal modes for easy filming. Remember, your phone must be mounted to the handlebars or frame of the bike, and you can only wear one earbud at a time to ensure you’re paying attention to the road.

Eaone Bike Accessories ($15.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Eaone Bike Accessories

This comprehensive kit provides cyclists with a water bottle holder, bike phone holder and bell. The silicone phone holder is suitable for smartphones with a 4- to 6-inch screen, and the water bottle holder comes with screws ready for assembly.

Baleaf Men’s Bike Cycling Underwear Shorts (starting at $20.39; amazon.ca)

Amazon Baleaf Men's Bike Cycling Underwear Shorts

Stay comfortable even on the longest rides with these 3D padded shorts that provide a chafe-free fit with flat seam construction. The breathable fabric also keeps skin dry and fresh.

Victgoal Bike Helmet ($54.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Victgoal Bike Helmet

Bicycle helmets are compulsory for all riders in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. In Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, riders under the age of 18 must wear helmets when cycling. This unisex helmet, available in nine colours, comes with detachable magnetic goggles and a sun visor.

Exclusky Kids’ Bike Helmet ($41.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Exclusky Kids' Bike Helmet

Available in six fun designs and colours, this helmet offers protection and keeps kids cool with 15 air vents. It adjusts to fit kids from 5 to 13 years of age.