(CNN) —

If you’ve noticed an uptick in wedding invites lately, you’re not alone: There’s a wedding boom predicted throughout the latter half of 2021, thanks in large part to all the 2020 nuptials that had to be rescheduled.

Gift your newly engaged friends something they’ll actually want with the help of the wedding planning website The Knot, which just released the winners of its fifth annual Registry Awards. These tally up the most sought-after wedding gifts of the year from The Knot’s online store, making it easy to get couples something that’ll make married life even more blissful.

Whether you’re in the process of curating your own registry or looking to treat your favorite lovebirds, shop 25 of the gifts that couples registered for the most below.

Pyrex 4-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set

The Knot Pyrex 4-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set

For wedding guests: $32.78, originally $38.99; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $32.84; theknot.com

Safe for both the dishwasher and the microwave, these glass measuring cups are an excellent addition to the newlyweds’ kitchen.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The Knot KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

For wedding guests: $399.99; walmart.com , bedbathandbeyond.com and theknot.com

To add to your registry: $399.99; theknot.com

KitchenAid’s classic stand mixer is a must-have for serious bakers (or those who dream of becoming serious bakers). It can do everything from beat eggs to knead dough, and comes in 26 colorways to match any kitchen.

Oxo Good Grips Pop 10-Piece Food Storage Set

The Knot Oxo Good Grips Pop 10-Piece Food Storage Set

For wedding guests: $99.95; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $99.99; theknot.com

Oxo’s stackable storage containers feature push-button lids that create an airtight seal, meaning you can keep food fresh and the pantry tidy at the same time. This 10-piece set includes containers perfectly sized for everything from cookies to spaghetti.

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 10-Cup Dual Thermal Coffee Maker

The Knot Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 10-Cup Dual Thermal Coffee Maker

For wedding guests: $109.99; theknot.com and amazon.com

To add to your registry: $109.99; theknot.com

This coffee maker is basically two brewers in one: One side lets you make a full pot in a thermal carafe, while the other lets you make a single cup at a time (with or without K-Cup pods). You can also dispense your coffee directly into a travel mug, making it easy to take your joe on the go.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 14-Piece Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set

The Knot Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14-Piece Non-Stick Hard Anodized Cookware Set

For wedding guests: $199; theknot.com and amazon.com

To add to your registry: $199; theknot.com

This versatile cookware set comes with four pans, two skillets, a stockpot and a steamer, all crafted from hard anodized aluminum designed to evenly distribute heat. Each piece is also nonstick, making cleanup easy.

Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

The Knot Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

For wedding guests: $80.20; amazon.com or $99.99; theknot.com

To add to your registry: $99.99; theknot.com

Whether it’s muffins, cookies, cakes or meat loaf, this bakeware set comes with the right pan for the job. Silicone handles make the pans easier to grip, while nonstick coating helps to prevent mess.

KitchenAid 4-Piece Ceramic Knife Set

The Knot KitchenAid 4-Piece Ceramic Knife Set

For wedding guests: $39.99 for a 3-piece set; target.com

To add to your registry: $59.99; theknot.com

Good knives aren’t just easier to use; they’re also safer than dull, cheap blades. The blades of KitchenAid’s ceramic knives resist corrosion and will stay sharp for years to come.

Godinger Silver Art Co. Scotland 5-Piece Crystal Whiskey Decanter Set

The Knot Godinger Silver Art Co. Scotland 5-Piece Crystal Whiskey Decanter Set

For wedding guests: $29.99, originally $60; macys.com or $43.99; theknot.com and wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $43.99; theknot.com

An elegant decanter set that’s perfect for entertaining — or when you just want to feel fancy while sipping your favorite whiskey.

Dansk Haldan Dinnerware, Set for 4

The Knot Dansk Haldan Dinnerware Set for 4

For wedding guests: $150; wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $150; theknot.com

This gorgeous dinnerware set only looks delicate. Each item is made from glazed stoneware that resists scratches and is safe for both the dishwasher and microwave.

Libbey Stonehenge 30-Piece Drinkware Set

The Knot Libbey Stonehenge 30-Piece Drinkware Set

For wedding guests: $62.96; wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $62.92; theknot.com

With 30 glasses in three different sizes, this drinkware set comes with everything you need to avoid handing out Solo cups at a party ever again.

Libbey Urban Story Wood and Marble Flip Tray

The Knot Libbey Urban Story Wood and Marble Flip Tray

For wedding guests: $26.96, originally $29.26; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $26.96; theknot.com

The wood side of this elegant tray makes a great cheese platter, while the marble side is perfect for serving breakfast pastries or dessert.

Ayesha Curry Asher Comforter Set

The Knot Ayesha Curry Asher Comforter Set

For wedding guests: $149.99; target.com or $153.99; wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $169.99; theknot.com

This 100% cotton set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams in a light gray color that’s just as elegant as pure white bedding but far less fussy.

SensorPedic All Seasons Reversible Standard Cooling Pillow

The Knot SensorPedic All Seasons Reversible Standard Cooling Pillow

For wedding guests: $33.99 for a 2-pack; amazon.com or $32.99; theknot.com

To add to your registry: $32.99; theknot.com

With one side featuring hypoallergenic Sherpa fleece and the other a more breathable quilted fabric, this pillow is perfect for the hot summer and chilly winter months alike.

Nautica Belle Haven 6-Piece Bath Towel Set

The Knot Nautica Belle Haven 6-Piece Bath Towel Set

For wedding guests: $35.99, originally $75; wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $35.99; theknot.com

Coordinating towels is one of those little tricks that can make a bathroom feel instantly more put together and sophisticated. These plush, extra-absorbent towels come with two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels in a rich blue or neutral gray hue.

Safavieh Logan 4-Shelf Corner Bookcase

The Knot Safavieh Logan 4-Shelf Corner Bookcase

For wedding guests: $198.95; theknot.com

To add to your registry: $198.95; theknot.com

Featuring a black iron frame and gray wood shelves, this chic bookcase is an easy way to take advantage of empty space.

Umbra Hub 4-Bar Adjustable Blanket Ladder

The Knot Umbra Hub 4-Bar Adjustable Blanket Ladder

For wedding guests: starting at $77.98; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $80; theknot.com

More than just a place to drape towels or clothes, this adjustable wooden ladder makes for a chic accent piece in any room of the house.

Luna 20-Pound Bamboo Weighted Blanket

The Knot Luna 20 Pound Bamboo Weighted Blanket

For wedding guests: $99.99; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $109.99; theknot.com

This queen-size weighted blanket is like a big hug for your body, and it’s perfect for the person who has trouble falling asleep. Its bamboo fabric is silky to the touch and also stays cool to help prevent overheating.

Household Essentials Freestanding Ironing Board

The Knot Household Essentials Freestanding Ironing Board

For wedding guests: $49.99; amazon.com or $66.99; theknot.com

To add to your registry: $66.99; theknot.com

Keep your clothes looking sharp with this handy ironing board, featuring a retractable sleeve board, hanger bar and foldable base for easy storage.

Roomba E5 Wi-Fi-Enabled Robotic Vacuum

The Knot Roomba E5 Wi-Fi-Enabled Robotic Vacuum

For wedding guests: $249, originally $299; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $319.99; theknot.com

Stop arguing about whose turn it is to vacuum and let a robot do the work. The Roomba E5 can run for up to 90 minutes and works on both carpets and hardwood floors.

Umbra Imelda 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack

The Knot Umbra Imelda 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack

For wedding guests: $35; theknot.com or amazon.com

To add to your registry: $35; theknot.com

This compact shoe rack makes it easy to keep the entryway neat and tidy.

Safavieh Keenan Storage Unit

The Knot Safavieh Keenan Storage Unit

For wedding guests: $168.29, originally $183.59; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $244.01; theknot.com

Rustic wicker baskets and a distressed wooden frame turn this convenient storage unit into a boho chic accent piece.

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler, Set of 2

The Knot Yeti Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler, Set of 2

For wedding guests: $59.98; theknot.com or $29.98 each; amazon.com

To add to your registry: $59.98; theknot.com

Get each member of your favorite couple an insulated stainless steel tumbler that promises to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours.

Fiesta Meow Cat Bowl

The Knot Fiesta Meow Cat Bowl

For wedding guests: $18.99, originally $27; wayfair.com

To add to your registry: $16.99; theknot.com

A gift for the newlyweds who are also cat parents, this cute dish comes in six colors and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set

Amazon Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set

For wedding guests: $169.99; amazon.com

This affordable three-piece luggage set comes with carry-on and full-size suitcases in a variety of fun colors, and is perfect for the honeymoon and beyond.

Cuisinart 13-Piece Grilling Tool Set

The Knot Cuisinart 13-Piece Grilling Tool Set

For wedding guests: $29.99; theknot.com and bedbathandbeyond.com

To add to your registry: $29.99; theknot.com

With tongs, skewers, cob holders and more, this 13-piece set comes with everything you need to become the ultimate grill master.