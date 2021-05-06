Why do we wish on a star?

By Allison Hope, CNN

Updated 5:26 PM ET, Thu May 6, 2021

&lt;strong&gt;Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona): &lt;/strong&gt;The world-famous Grand Canyon National Park became an International Dark Sky Park in June 2019. Visitors and rangers celebrated with a &quot;Sky Party&quot; at Grand View Point, Island in the Sky.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona): The world-famous Grand Canyon National Park became an International Dark Sky Park in June 2019. Visitors and rangers celebrated with a "Sky Party" at Grand View Point, Island in the Sky.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Brecon Beacons National Park (UK): &lt;/strong&gt;Stargazers in the UK can enjoy the silhouette of the Llanthony Priory against the starry sky. The ruins have partly been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.llanthonyprioryhotel.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;converted into a pub&lt;/a&gt;. After a night of hard sky observation, you can step into the former Augustinian priory for an authentic Welsh ale.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Brecon Beacons National Park (UK): Stargazers in the UK can enjoy the silhouette of the Llanthony Priory against the starry sky. The ruins have partly been converted into a pub. After a night of hard sky observation, you can step into the former Augustinian priory for an authentic Welsh ale.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Natural Bridges National Monument (Utah): &lt;/strong&gt;The natural Owachomo Bridge in Utah is silhouetted against the Milky Way and thousands of stars. This photo was taken on a particularly clear night after a storm, and features potholes full of water reflecting the scene, says photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://jwfrank.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jacob Frank&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Natural Bridges National Monument (Utah): The natural Owachomo Bridge in Utah is silhouetted against the Milky Way and thousands of stars. This photo was taken on a particularly clear night after a storm, and features potholes full of water reflecting the scene, says photographer Jacob Frank.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Westhavelland Dark Sky Reserve (Germany):&lt;/strong&gt; Westhavelland International Dark Sky Reserve is less than a two-hour drive from Berlin. The summer night sky can be so dark and clear that zodiacal light (sunlight scattered by dust in space) and gegenschein (a faint brightening of zodiacal light at midnight) can be visible.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Westhavelland Dark Sky Reserve (Germany): Westhavelland International Dark Sky Reserve is less than a two-hour drive from Berlin. The summer night sky can be so dark and clear that zodiacal light (sunlight scattered by dust in space) and gegenschein (a faint brightening of zodiacal light at midnight) can be visible.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Mont-Mégantic Dark Sky Reserve (Canada):&lt;/strong&gt; The annual &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.astrolab-parc-national-mont-megantic.org/en/activities.perseids.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Perseids Event&lt;/a&gt; at Mont-Mégantic is dedicated to the meteor shower that can be seen every August. Around 50-100 &quot;fireballs&quot; can be seen per hour across the sky in Quebec, Canada.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Mont-Mégantic Dark Sky Reserve (Canada): The annual Perseids Event at Mont-Mégantic is dedicated to the meteor shower that can be seen every August. Around 50-100 "fireballs" can be seen per hour across the sky in Quebec, Canada.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve (New Zealand):&lt;/strong&gt; Looking south from Lake Tekapo, on the South Island in New Zealand, you can see the Milky Way stretching over the Church of the Good Shepherd. The Southern Cross and the Coal Sack Nebula are visible near the top of the image.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve (New Zealand): Looking south from Lake Tekapo, on the South Island in New Zealand, you can see the Milky Way stretching over the Church of the Good Shepherd. The Southern Cross and the Coal Sack Nebula are visible near the top of the image.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Exmoor National Park (UK):&lt;/strong&gt; A long exposure or multiple stacked images can capture the motions of stars as the Earth rotates. As you focus toward the north or south poles, stars create a circular trail. On the clearest nights, 3,000 stars are visible over this park in Devon and Somerset, UK.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Exmoor National Park (UK): A long exposure or multiple stacked images can capture the motions of stars as the Earth rotates. As you focus toward the north or south poles, stars create a circular trail. On the clearest nights, 3,000 stars are visible over this park in Devon and Somerset, UK.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Pic du Midi Dark Sky Reserve (France): &lt;/strong&gt;It&#39;s impossible to miss the Milky Way stretching across the sky from this French reserve. &quot;Starry Night&quot; programs are available on special astronomical occasions in the reserve, where an astronomer acts as your guide to the cosmos. You can use viewing equipment on the terraces.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Pic du Midi Dark Sky Reserve (France): It's impossible to miss the Milky Way stretching across the sky from this French reserve. "Starry Night" programs are available on special astronomical occasions in the reserve, where an astronomer acts as your guide to the cosmos. You can use viewing equipment on the terraces.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;NamibRand Nature Reserve (Namibia): &lt;/strong&gt;The light extending upwards from the horizon is zodiacal light, says Dr. George Tucker, a former professor of physics and astronomy. The Beehive Cluster is in the center of the light by the Namibian horizon with the constellation of Cancer around it and the stars of Leo above.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
NamibRand Nature Reserve (Namibia): The light extending upwards from the horizon is zodiacal light, says Dr. George Tucker, a former professor of physics and astronomy. The Beehive Cluster is in the center of the light by the Namibian horizon with the constellation of Cancer around it and the stars of Leo above.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Kerry Dark Sky Reserve (Ireland): &lt;/strong&gt;Orion is one of several constellations that can be seen at this dark sky reserve in Ireland. In this photo, and with the naked eye when there, you can see the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Kerry Dark Sky Reserve (Ireland): Orion is one of several constellations that can be seen at this dark sky reserve in Ireland. In this photo, and with the naked eye when there, you can see the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Northumberland Dark Sky Park (UK):&lt;/strong&gt; Depending on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/topics/shuttle_station/features/20110917-aurora.html#.UwL132TIwzI&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;disturbances in the Earth&#39;s magnetic field&lt;/a&gt;, the Aurora Borealis can be visible from Kielder Observatory, on the northernmost edge of England, close to the Scottish border.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Northumberland Dark Sky Park (UK): Depending on disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field, the Aurora Borealis can be visible from Kielder Observatory, on the northernmost edge of England, close to the Scottish border.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Goldendale Observatory State Park (Washington): &lt;/strong&gt;Looking toward Oregon&#39;s Mount Hood during autumn, you can see Saturn (smaller than the dot of this &quot;i&quot; at the top left) and Venus (right of the moon) with the naked eye. If you want a better view of the tiny speck that is Saturn, you can use the park&#39;s telescope, one of the largest available for public use in the United States. The observatory is currently at a temporary location, but its soft opening is set for October 2019.
Photos: 23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Goldendale Observatory State Park (Washington): Looking toward Oregon's Mount Hood during autumn, you can see Saturn (smaller than the dot of this "i" at the top left) and Venus (right of the moon) with the naked eye. If you want a better view of the tiny speck that is Saturn, you can use the park's telescope, one of the largest available for public use in the United States. The observatory is currently at a temporary location, but its soft opening is set for October 2019.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
&lt;strong&gt;Death Valley National Park (California): &lt;/strong&gt;The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/imagegallery/image_feature_283.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sombrero Galaxy&lt;/a&gt; can be seen with an amateur telescope from Death Valley National Park in California. This image is a mosaic of six photos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Many astronomers speculate that a black hole a billion times the mass of our sun is at the &quot;Mexican hat&#39;s&quot; center.
Photos: