Why do we wish on a star?

23 spots for spectacular starry skies
Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona): The world-famous Grand Canyon National Park became an International Dark Sky Park in June 2019. Visitors and rangers celebrated with a "Sky Party" at Grand View Point, Island in the Sky.
Westhavelland Dark Sky Reserve (Germany): Westhavelland International Dark Sky Reserve is less than a two-hour drive from Berlin. The summer night sky can be so dark and clear that zodiacal light (sunlight scattered by dust in space) and gegenschein (a faint brightening of zodiacal light at midnight) can be visible.
Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve (New Zealand): Looking south from Lake Tekapo, on the South Island in New Zealand, you can see the Milky Way stretching over the Church of the Good Shepherd. The Southern Cross and the Coal Sack Nebula are visible near the top of the image.
Exmoor National Park (UK): A long exposure or multiple stacked images can capture the motions of stars as the Earth rotates. As you focus toward the north or south poles, stars create a circular trail. On the clearest nights, 3,000 stars are visible over this park in Devon and Somerset, UK.
Pic du Midi Dark Sky Reserve (France): It's impossible to miss the Milky Way stretching across the sky from this French reserve. "Starry Night" programs are available on special astronomical occasions in the reserve, where an astronomer acts as your guide to the cosmos. You can use viewing equipment on the terraces.
NamibRand Nature Reserve (Namibia): The light extending upwards from the horizon is zodiacal light, says Dr. George Tucker, a former professor of physics and astronomy. The Beehive Cluster is in the center of the light by the Namibian horizon with the constellation of Cancer around it and the stars of Leo above.
Kerry Dark Sky Reserve (Ireland): Orion is one of several constellations that can be seen at this dark sky reserve in Ireland. In this photo, and with the naked eye when there, you can see the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula.
Goldendale Observatory State Park (Washington): Looking toward Oregon's Mount Hood during autumn, you can see Saturn (smaller than the dot of this "i" at the top left) and Venus (right of the moon) with the naked eye. If you want a better view of the tiny speck that is Saturn, you can use the park's telescope, one of the largest available for public use in the United States. The observatory is currently at a temporary location, but its soft opening is set for October 2019.