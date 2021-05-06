A giant Sequoia tree in California is still smoldering from last year's Castle Fire

(CNN) Scientists and fire crews with the National Park Service (NPS) have discovered a smoldering Sequoia tree that is still burning from the 2020 Castle Fire in California.

The tree is located in the Board Camp Grove in Sequoia National Park, an area with no direct trail access, the NPS said in a news release . However, "it may be still visible from the Ladybug Trail," NPS said.

Mike Theune, fire information officer for the park, told CNN that although lingering smolder from intense fires is not uncommon in general, it is rare for a Sequoia to remain on fire.

"One of the things to keep in mind is that giant Sequoias need fire to be healthy, and they also need that fire to be able to rejuvenate and open up their cones with seeds on the forest floor," Theune said.

"They have adapted to low intensity fire, but unfortunately with over 100 years of fire exclusion in many of these areas you have this build-up of vegetation, that we call fuel, so when a fire does come through -- especially a very intense, very hot wildfire -- that fuel is capitalized on and the intensity is so much more."

