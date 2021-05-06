Passengers aboard a boat that sank near San Diego paid thousands to smugglers, authorities say

(CNN) Passengers aboard a vessel that sank near San Diego on Sunday told investigators they each paid thousands of dollars to be smuggled into the US, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday against the suspected captain of the boat.

The boat hit a reef and broke apart near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10 a.m. PT, according to the complaint. Thirty-three people were pulled out of the water with three of the individuals found deceased.

One passenger remains in critical condition at a local hospital and two others are still receiving medical attention for their injuries as of Wednesday.

"Every indication from our perspective is that this was a smuggling vessel to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally," US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Supervisory Agent Jeff Stephenson said at a news conference following the accident.

At least 26 of the surviving passengers were Mexican nationals who did not have legal status to enter the US, according to the complaint, citing a post-crash investigation conducted by US Customs and Border Protection. The three people killed were also determined to be Mexican nationals. One passenger told hospital staff that he is a citizen of Guatemala, the complaint said.

