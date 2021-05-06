Suspect in custody after Idaho middle school shooting that injured three

(CNN) Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho, on Thursday, according to a statement from the school district obtained by CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told CNN affiliate KIFI

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school where parents were asked to pick them up, the district's statement said.

"We are currently on scene at a situation at Rigby Middle School. All students are safe at this time and being moved to Rigby High School," the fire department said. "If you have a student at RMS you can meet with them at the high school."

