Asian Americans reported being targeted at least 2,400 times this year

(CNN) A center tracking reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans says it has received 6,603 firsthand complaints since last year.

Stop AAPI Hate began tracking violence and harassment on March 19 last year as more Asian Americans were verbally and physically assaulted while erroneously being blamed for the Covid-19 pandemic. More than a year later, anti-Asian violence continues to increase nationally with horrifying assaults reported in cities like San Francisco and New York City.

There were at least 2,410 anti-Asian hate incidents in the first three months of this year, according to Stop AAPI Hate's latest report, released Wednesday. That's more than half the number of incidents that took place last year and were reported to the group.

Stop AAPI Hate said they recently saw a significant increase in the number of reports they received. In March, they received more than 2,800 complaints about incidents that took place in 2020 and earlier this year.

The organization has previously said it doesn't independently verify any of the reports it receives, but that its total number of incidents only includes those reports that came with a description.