(CNN) Members of the royal family have wished Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday as he turns 2 years old.

Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne but does not have an official royal title, has lived in California with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year.

He was born in England on May 6 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

A message shared from the official royal family Twitter account on Thursday said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

The post included an image of Harry, Meghan and Archie -- who is the Queen's great-grandson -- taken shortly after his birth.