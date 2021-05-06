California bar owner charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, officials say

(CNN) A bar owner who allegedly sold fake Covid-19 vaccine cards from his business was charged with multiple felonies, including forgery and identity theft.

The owner was arrested at his bar, the Old Corner Saloon, in Clements, California, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said in a statement Wednesday.

ABC received a complaint that fake vaccination cards were being sold at the bar and opened an investigation, the statement said. In April, undercover agents were able to buy fake cards there on several occasions, it said. It's not clear how much the cards cost or how many were allegedly sold.

In addition, investigators found items in the bar allegedly used to distribute the fake cards. ABC said agents also found an unregistered firearm with the bar owner during the arrest at his bar in Clements, which is nearly 35 miles southeast of Sacramento.

The bar owner faces three felony charges, including carrying an unregistered firearm, forgery of a government seal and identity theft of Pfizer, CVS and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. He is also charged with creating a false medical record, a misdemeanor.

