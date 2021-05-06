(CNN) A 31-year-old French woman was shot and burned alive by her estranged husband in broad daylight, authorities said on Thursday, in a brutal killing that has stunned the country and reignited anger over femicides.

Prosecutor Frédérique Porterie said in a news conference that witnesses heard screams and gunshots, then saw a woman fall to the ground with wounds in her thighs, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a street in Mérignac, near Bordeaux.

While she was on the ground, the male suspect "doused the woman with a liquid and set her on fire," Porterie said.

"As it stands, we can assume that the perpetrator shot the victim and that the victim was still alive when he immolated her," Porterie said.

The prosecutor named the victim as Chahinez B., and her vicious killing has sparked fury in France.