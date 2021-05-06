CNN 10 - May 7, 2021

BLURBS

1. What nation recently reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, exceeding 412,000 in one day?

2. Genetically modified mosquitoes were recently released in what part of the U.S. -- the first time the mosquito-control measure has been attempted in America?

3. Until Sunday, a night-time splashdown of astronauts into the ocean hadn't been carried out since what year, when the Apollo 8 mission was completed?

4. As discussed on Tuesday's show, what kind of marine plant is being tested for its ability to capture carbon dioxide from the air before being buried at sea?

5. As discussed on Wednesday's show, in what career field do experts expect more than 2 million U.S. jobs could go unfulfilled by the year 2030?

6. What is the name of the peninsula that was part of Ukraine before it was controversially annexed by Russia in 2014?

7. The British Royal Navy and Royal Marines are currently testing what kind of flying equipment, which could help troops quickly board ships at sea?

8. U.S. military officials said earlier this week that the process had begun to withdraw American troops from what country, where the U.S. has had a military presence since 2001?

9. What nation launched the large, out-of-control rocket that delivered a space module and is now expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere this weekend?

10. What nation has extended its state of emergency in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus with less than three months before the country hosts a major event?

