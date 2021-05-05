Husband of missing Colorado mother charged with her murder

(CNN) The husband of a Colorado woman missing since Mother's Day weekend last year has been charged with her murder, according to court documents obtained by CNN, although officials said her body has not been located.

Barry Lee Morphew has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant in connection with his wife Suzanne Morphew's death, according to the documents.

A neighbor reported 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew as missing on May 10, 2020, after she went for a bike ride near Maysville, Colorado, and never returned. Her husband posted an emotional plea on Facebook shortly after her disappearance, saying he would do "whatever it takes" to get her back.

Investigators believe Suzanne Morphew is dead, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said during a news conference Wednesday.

However, no body has been found, according to Linda Stanley, district attorney for the 11th Judicial District.

