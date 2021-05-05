Lady Gaga's dog walker was tailed before shooting and robbery, court documents say

(CNN) Three men charged in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker in February allegedly drove around various parts of Los Angeles looking for French bulldogs before the shooting, according to the felony complaint.

The trio spotted dog walker Ryan Fischer when he was walking three French bulldogs that belonged to the singer.

They followed him in a car and when Fischer walked away from busy Sunset Boulevard. to a more secluded side street, the driver turned off the lights on the vehicle and pulled up next to him, the complaint said.

Two of the three men exited the car and began to choke and hit Fischer in an attempt to wrestle the dogs away from him, according to the complaint.

One of the men then shot Fischer and the trio got away with the dogs, the complaint said.

