Joshua Duggar files a motion for release as he awaits trial on child pornography charges

(CNN) Former reality TV star Joshua Duggar filed a motion Tuesday asking that he be released from jail on bail and allowed to return home as he awaits trial for child pornography charges.

"Duggar is 33 years old, has no criminal convictions, and has known about this federal criminal investigation since November 2019 when Homeland Security Investigations ("HSI") executed a search of Duggar's prior workplace and issued a statement to the media through a spokesperson that 'HSI was present there pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation,' " attorneys Justin K. Gelfand and Travis W. Story write in the motion.

The motion says that since the federal search, Duggar, his pregnant wife, and six children have continued living in Arkansas "and, through legal counsel Duggar has maintained an open dialogue with the U.S. Attorney's Office in connection with this investigation."

A detention hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Duggar was arrested on April 29 and arraigned on April 30 on federal charges of receipt and possession of child pornography , according to the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas. He allegedly downloaded material that depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, the US attorney's office said in a statement. He has pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

