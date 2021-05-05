(CNN) A legislative intern whose rape allegation against an Idaho state representative led to an investigation that resulted in his resignation last week was publicly named by a conservative media outlet, despite her desire to remain anonymous.

"I have worked with survivors for 14 years, and this process was the most harmful I have ever seen in my life," the intern's attorney, Anne Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, told CNN on Wednesday.

An ethics investigation against Republican state representative Aaron von Ehlinger began after the 19-year-old intern for another lawmaker accused von Ehlinger of engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts with her after taking her to dinner. The intern -- who asks to be identified as "Jane Doe" -- made a report to the Boise Police Department saying she was raped, according to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

CNN does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Von Ehlinger has not been charged with a crime. The Boise Police Department has not responded to multiple requests from CNN asking whether a criminal investigation is ongoing. His current attorney, Edward Dindinger, told CNN on Wednesday they have not received any further information from police about where things stand.

