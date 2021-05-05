Tennessee 2-year-old who got stuck in a wooden barrel rescued by firefighters

(CNN) Firefighters in Tennessee had to help bust a 2-year-old boy out of an antique wooden barrel after he climbed in and got stuck in one over the weekend.

Dorian Strubing, who turns 3 in July, wedged himself in the barrel on Saturday evening, while his family was finishing dinner a few feet away, his dad, Lance Strubing told CNN.

"He was just playing like he normally does," Strubing said. "Then he calmly just goes 'Help, please.' because he's stuck and he couldn't get out."

Dorian wasn't in any pain, but he'd managed to squat down in the barrel and then couldn't straighten his legs to get free, his dad said.

"We tried to get him out for about 10 minutes or so," Strubing said. "I tried putting the thing on its side, trying to get him to shift his legs and whatnot, but we just couldn't get him back out."

